Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

