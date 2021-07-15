McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MKC stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.