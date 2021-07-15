Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.