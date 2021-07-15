The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NAIT opened at GBX 277.77 ($3.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.43. The North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
