The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NAIT opened at GBX 277.77 ($3.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.43. The North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

