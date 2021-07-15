Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

