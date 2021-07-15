183,983 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $323,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $269,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $259,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $2,935,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 354.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

