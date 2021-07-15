Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.82

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.25, with a volume of 5538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

