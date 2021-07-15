Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
GLQ stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
