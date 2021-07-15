Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Cap Reaches $405,762.43

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $405,762.43 and $405,757.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00113767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00151367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.75 or 0.99921393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00984818 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

