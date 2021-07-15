Short Interest in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Declines By 91.1%

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.