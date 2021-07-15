Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,457 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,457 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $18,080.11.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 87.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

