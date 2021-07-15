Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,457 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,457 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $18,080.11.
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
