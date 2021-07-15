Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.96.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

