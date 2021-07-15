Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Director Alan B. Howe Buys 5,000 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Director Alan B. Howe acquired 5,000 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.