Analyzing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.2% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13% So-Young International -0.23% -0.13% -0.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.03 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.79 So-Young International $198.47 million 4.89 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.76%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than So-Young International.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats So-Young International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.