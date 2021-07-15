Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Provention Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -95.05% -80.85% -29.87% Provention Bio N/A -79.74% -70.72%

37.1% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Provention Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provention Bio has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Provention Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $260.89 million 9.07 -$276.85 million ($1.04) -8.55 Provention Bio N/A N/A -$98.58 million ($1.88) -3.51

Provention Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provention Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amicus Therapeutics and Provention Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 7 6 0 2.46 Provention Bio 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 115.77%. Provention Bio has a consensus target price of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 179.46%. Given Provention Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Provention Bio beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates. The company also has additional gene therapies in active preclinical development, including gene therapies for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB, as well as a next generation program in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease; and a strategic collaboration with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize PRV-3279, a bispecific antibody-based molecule targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B in Greater China. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.