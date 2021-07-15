Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Increases By 117.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

