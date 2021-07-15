Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLWT stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

