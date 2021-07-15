HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $2,919,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $5,189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 96,952 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

