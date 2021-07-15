HRT Financial LP Purchases 11,189 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000.

TZA stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $161.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

