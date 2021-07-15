HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.