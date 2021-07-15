HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

