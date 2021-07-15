HRT Financial LP Acquires 14,818 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

