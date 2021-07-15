HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after buying an additional 126,941 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after buying an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 36.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

