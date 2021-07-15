Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) vs. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Critical Review

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oshkosh and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 5.11% 12.38% 5.98% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oshkosh and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 2 14 0 2.88 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

Oshkosh presently has a consensus price target of $131.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $51.98, suggesting a potential upside of 37.62%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $6.86 billion 1.21 $324.50 million $4.94 24.48 XPeng $895.68 million 33.31 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -23.31

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats XPeng on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

