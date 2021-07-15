Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.70). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $880.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

