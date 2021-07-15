V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

