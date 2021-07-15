Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $85,110.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $85,110.00.

TNDM opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.97. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

