Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $52,612.80 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $52,612.80.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20.

ATRA stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

