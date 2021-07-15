HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.17% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $326,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

