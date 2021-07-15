SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 236.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $580.23 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

