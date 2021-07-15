Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.