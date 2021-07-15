Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.55 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $396.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

