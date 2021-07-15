Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,663 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $100,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,520.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 390.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

