Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,429 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $89,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.