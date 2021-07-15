Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

