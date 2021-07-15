Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,475 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Zillow Group worth $71,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 662.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

