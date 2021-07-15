Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $310,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after acquiring an additional 303,871 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 662,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

