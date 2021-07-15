Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.78 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $68,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

