C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $70,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

