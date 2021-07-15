AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
