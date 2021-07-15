AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

