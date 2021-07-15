Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.
Shares of CTHR opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.
