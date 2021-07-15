Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

