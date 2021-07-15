Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

INOD opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $173.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innodata by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.