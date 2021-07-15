Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Purchases $21,541.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $21,541.20.
Shares of CSTL opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
