Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Purchases $21,541.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $21,541.20.

Shares of CSTL opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $19,018,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.