Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

