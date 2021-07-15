Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

