Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.
BPSR opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
Featured Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.