First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 92.2% in June

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,627,000.

NXTG opened at $76.53 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04.

