CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $259,999.11 and approximately $1,992.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $34.13 or 0.00107117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00151323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,738.17 or 0.99598549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00978156 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

