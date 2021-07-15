SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $23,722.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00151323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,738.17 or 0.99598549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00978156 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

