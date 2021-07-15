UBS Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,550 ($111.71) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,972 ($78.02) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,955 ($77.80) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,502.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

